Touré’s Big Day, Nebraska’s Strange Wideout Usage, and Other Thoughts After Two Games
Nebraska ran off 65 snaps Saturday against Fordham before Husker head coach Scott Frost elected to put the second-team quarterback in, ending Adrian Martinez’s day. With Martinez, Nebraska’s fourth-year starting quarterback, at the controls, the Huskers rang up 456 yards on those 65 plays. It was an average of 7 yards per play; Nebraska had a success rate of 49.2% and an explosive play rate of 20%.hailvarsity.com
Comments / 0