CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Notre Dame vs. Florida State: First Half Analysis

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAwmW_0bndBMTb00

Notre Dame leads Florida State 17-14 at halftime. Here are my first half thoughts.

OFFENSE

The Notre Dame offense came out hot against Florida State, going right down the field on the opener but the unit stalled after that despite getting multiple possessions in Seminole territory. Here are some early thoughts from the opening half.

*** Quarterback Jack Coan started off well, going through his reads and getting the ball where it was supposed to go, including finding tight end Michael Mayer for a 41-yard touchdown on a blown coverage. Notre Dame ran a smash concept with a back out of the backfield and no one covered Mayer.

*** A dropped pass by Mayer on the next series stalled a drive but an under throw by Coan on a flea flicker also kept the Irish from capitalizing on great field position.

*** The story of the first half was the play of the Notre Dame offensive line. As a unit they struggled for much of the half. Notre Dame got no push in the run game as a result of a combination of the line not coming off the ball with any force, FSU beating them off the line and poorly timed combo blocks. There was little room for the Irish backs to work and outside of a draw play most of the positive run yards were a result of the backs making good cuts and picking up yards.

*** Notre Dame’s OL also struggled in pass pro and the result was Coan rarely getting much time to look past his first target. Florida State was playing a lot of man coverage and single high safety looks to the field but Notre Dame couldn’t get time to get their pass combinations going to attack those looks.

*** There was too much sloppiness from the offense early and it wasted really good field position. Notre Dame got into FSU territory on its first three drives and came away with just one score.

*** After falling behind 14-7 OC Tommy Rees decided to push the tempo and Notre Dame took the drive deep into FSU territory. Coan had Braden Lenzy open on a deep route but left guard Zeke Correll allowed penetration and Coan couldn’t set his feet and get to Lenzy. A poor call on 3rd-and-5 stalled the drive. Rees called a QB Counter play to Coan and it was blown up. I get the call and it was likely a 2-down territory situation if you got positive yards, but with the OL getting pushed back as much as it was in the first half that shouldn’t have been the call.

*** Coan and the offense made up for it on the next series. After a Kyle Hamilton interception Notre Dame went back to its smash concept for a 15-yard gain to Mayer. On third-down Coan had two options. He had Wilkins on a one-on-one backside and he had Lawrence Keys III coming open over the middle. Coan went with the one-on-one for the score. It wasn’t a great throw but he gave his receiver a chance and Wilkins made a great play. That’s what you want from your QB, take the shot, give your wideouts a chance and Wilkins rewarded him with it. Coan also did a good job climbing into the pocket on that throw to avoid a wide rush and the interior of the OL gave him a pocket.

DEFENSE

Inconsistency was the name of the game for the Notre Dame offense in the first half. There were some really, really impressive plays by the defense but when the unit made mistakes it resulted in huge plays for the Seminoles.

*** Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman threw a lot at FSU in the opening half. Notre Dame went with 3-4 personnel on the first series and had two rovers on the field. On the second series it was 4-3 personnel and the Irish mixed up those looks throughout the half.

*** One issue in the first half is that Notre Dame made too many wholesale rotation changes, which means at times almost the entire second team was in the game. You have to play your backups and many of them had some really good moments, but both of Florida State’s early touchdown drives came with mostly the second team on the field.

*** Notre Dame’s first team defense and a couple second teamers (Justin Ademilola, Rylie Mills) were dominant in the first half. They were in the FSU backfield all game long and made multiple big stops behind the line. Edge Isaiah Foskey and defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola were especially disruptive in the first half, and the Ademilola brothers combined on a drive killing sack early in the first quarter. Foskey had two sacks in the first half.

*** Notre Dame’s linebackers were very, very aggressive in the first half, especially the first team backers. Drew White was all over the field and the rovers were very active on outside pressures and coming up against the run.

*** The pass game was a different story for the linebackers and the safeties to a degree. The linebackers - and most noticeably Isaiah Pryor and Bo Bauer - were often caught peaking into the backfield when QB Jordan Travis went to throw and the result was backs and receivers getting open room, and on one occasion the result was a conversion of a third-and-long against Bauer. Pryor also got sucked inside on a bootleg near the goal line that opened up a touchdown run for Travis.

*** All-American safety Kyle Hamilton completely whiffed on the long touchdown run in the first quarter. He was a bit out of control and Jashaun Corbin made him miss with ease. Hamilton also got caught peaking into the backfield on an early pass that went for good yards but he was bailed out by an offensive penalty from Florida State. Hamilton made up for it later when he picked off a Travis pass. Hamilton was covering a deep corner route and Travis threw it on the run but Hamilton cut in front of the receiver and hauled it in. Notre Dame scored on the next series.

*** The Irish cornerbacks were very sticky in coverage in the opening half, especially boundary corner Cam Hart, who also blew up a perimeter screen on the first defensive play of the game. TaRiq Bracy was also sticky in coverage in the opening half.

*** There was a lot of good from the Irish defense in the opening half but they have to be a bit smarter on the rotations (mix and match the two units a bit more) and they have to clean up some coverage some coverage miscues on the second level, some of which FSU didn’t have time to exploit.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
212
Followers
736
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Florida State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Florida College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Football
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Target#American Football#Notre Dame S Ol#Oc#Wideouts#Seminoles#Ademilola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
Florida Stateonefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Learned Against Florida State

I’m not going to say I called this because I didn’t get it exactly right...but I came pretty close to calling this. Sh*t got weird and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had to claw their way out in overtime, but thankfully escaped from Tallahassee with a 41-38 win over the Florida State Seminoles. This game tracked almost exactly with 2016’s Sunday-night opener against the Texas Longhorns, all the way down to the dramatic quarterback storyline of the sleeping-giant blue-blood home team told at ponderous length in the ultra-animated stage voice of Joe Tessitore. The Irish, however, flipped the script at the last minute and headed back to South Bend 1-0, their lofty hopes still very much alive. Let’s cover the three biggest lessons for Irish fans to take away from this wild night.
Sayville, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Coan shines in Notre Dame’s OT thriller

Sayville High School alum Jack Coan made quite a debut in his first game for Notre Dame, leading the No. 9 Fighting Irish to a 41-38 win in overtime over Florida State. Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, set the program record for Notre Dame in a season-opening game with 366 passing yards and tied the program record for touchdowns with four.
College Sportsuhnd.com

5 Things Didn’t Like: Lack of Adjustments Nearly Cost Notre Dame Dearly vs. Florida State

In the words of Rocky Balboa in the sixth Rocky movie, the world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what this column is about each week. Even in victory, there are things of concern from each game, and this week’s win was no exception. Based on the reaction of some, you’d think Notre Dame lost to Florida State. Luckily the Irish escaped with the win in OT and have some time to address a typical laundry list of concerns from their opener.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Clemson has a serious problem

Following their season opening loss, Paul Finebaum believes the Clemson Tigers have a serious problem. While Georgia’s impressive defense was on display, Finebaum was critical of Clemson and their offense this morning. “I think it said a lot about Clemson’s offense,” said Finebaum on Sportscenter. “They have serious offensive line...
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Spun

Big Ten Admitted Incorrect Call In Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Minnesota fans were right. The Big Ten admitted on Tuesday it made a major officiating error in the Gophers’ season opener versus Ohio State. In the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom lowered the boom on Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stephens. The hit caused a fumble which the Ohio State defense recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had the refs not called the play dead.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Oregon Getting 2 Big Players Back For Ohio State Game

Oregon will have two defensive starters back on the field when the Ducks clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus this Saturday. Mario Cristobal announced on Monday that he’s lifted the suspensions for safety Jamal Hill and cornerback DJ James. Both will be available this Saturday against the Buckeyes.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy