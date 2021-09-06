Around The Big Ten: How The Rest Of The Conference Fared In Week 1

The Big Ten had a strong showing in week 1 of the 2021 college football season showing why the conference is one of the deepest in the country.

#4 Ohio State at Minnesota

The #4 Buckeyes had a slow start to their 2021 campaign trailing 14-10 on the road against Minnesota on the road. The second half was a different story as the Buckeyes erupted for 35 points in the second half in a 45-31 win. C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception in his debut. Minnesota was led by Mohamed Ibrahim who had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns but unfortunately went down with an injury in the second half.

Michigan State at Northwestern

Michigan State shot out of the gate from the first play and never looked back in their 38-21 victory at Northwestern. Kenneth Walker III made his Spartan debut with four touchdowns and 264 yards which ended up sixth in the all-time record book at Michigan State for a single game. Hunter Johnson was 30/43 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Penn State at Wisconsin

Penn State won the defensive battle against Wisconsin on the road 16-10. Penn State started sloppy in the first half with just one first down and only 43 total yards. Jahan Dotson had five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown for Penn State. The Penn State defense had two interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Chez Mellusi had 121 yards on 31 carries and one touchdown for Wisconsin.

Western Michigan at Michigan

Michigan won the game against Western Michigan 47-14, but loss a key piece along the way. Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell got hurt in the second quarter and it was later reveled he tore his MCL and will miss the remainder of the season. Bell had one reception for 76 yards and a touchdown. Cade McNamera was 9 for 11 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns before sitting in the second half.

Temple at Rutgers

Rutgers opened the season with a thumping of Temple 61-14.

Fordham at Nebraska

Nebraska bounced back with a 52-7 victory over FCS program Fordham after their season opening loss to Illinois.

#17 Indiana at #18 Iowa

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of week 1 was anything but that. Iowa at Kinnick Stadium routed Indiana 34-6 as Michael Penix Jr. of Indiana had a day to forget throwing three interceptions and was only 14 for 31 throwing the ball. Iowa's defense was suffocating all game long.

West Virginia at Maryland

Maryland earned a 30-24 victory over Big 12 foe West Virginia. Tulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.

Oregon State at Purdue

Purdue outlasted Oregon State with a 30-21 victory scoring two touchdowns in the final five minutes to secure the victory. David Bell had eight catches for 134 yards for the Boilermakers.

UTSA at Illinois

Illinois coming off a conference win in the opener over Nebraska had a down fall in their second game dropping a 37-30 contest at home to UTSA. Artur Sitkowski threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Illini but only completed 51% of his passes going 22 for 43.