CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Around The Big Ten: How The Rest Of The Conference Fared In Week 1

By Kenny Jordan
Posted by 
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163GjH_0bndAmL000

The Big Ten had a strong showing in week 1 of the 2021 college football season showing why the conference is one of the deepest in the country.

#4 Ohio State at Minnesota

The #4 Buckeyes had a slow start to their 2021 campaign trailing 14-10 on the road against Minnesota on the road. The second half was a different story as the Buckeyes erupted for 35 points in the second half in a 45-31 win. C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception in his debut. Minnesota was led by Mohamed Ibrahim who had 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns but unfortunately went down with an injury in the second half.

Michigan State at Northwestern

Michigan State shot out of the gate from the first play and never looked back in their 38-21 victory at Northwestern. Kenneth Walker III made his Spartan debut with four touchdowns and 264 yards which ended up sixth in the all-time record book at Michigan State for a single game. Hunter Johnson was 30/43 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Penn State at Wisconsin

Penn State won the defensive battle against Wisconsin on the road 16-10. Penn State started sloppy in the first half with just one first down and only 43 total yards. Jahan Dotson had five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown for Penn State. The Penn State defense had two interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Chez Mellusi had 121 yards on 31 carries and one touchdown for Wisconsin.

Western Michigan at Michigan

Michigan won the game against Western Michigan 47-14, but loss a key piece along the way. Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell got hurt in the second quarter and it was later reveled he tore his MCL and will miss the remainder of the season. Bell had one reception for 76 yards and a touchdown. Cade McNamera was 9 for 11 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns before sitting in the second half.

Temple at Rutgers

Rutgers opened the season with a thumping of Temple 61-14.

Fordham at Nebraska

Nebraska bounced back with a 52-7 victory over FCS program Fordham after their season opening loss to Illinois.

#17 Indiana at #18 Iowa

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of week 1 was anything but that. Iowa at Kinnick Stadium routed Indiana 34-6 as Michael Penix Jr. of Indiana had a day to forget throwing three interceptions and was only 14 for 31 throwing the ball. Iowa's defense was suffocating all game long.

West Virginia at Maryland

Maryland earned a 30-24 victory over Big 12 foe West Virginia. Tulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.

Oregon State at Purdue

Purdue outlasted Oregon State with a 30-21 victory scoring two touchdowns in the final five minutes to secure the victory. David Bell had eight catches for 134 yards for the Boilermakers.

UTSA at Illinois

Illinois coming off a conference win in the opener over Nebraska had a down fall in their second game dropping a 37-30 contest at home to UTSA. Artur Sitkowski threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Illini but only completed 51% of his passes going 22 for 43.

Comments / 0

SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
77
Followers
448
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Oregon State#Western Michigan#American Football#Buckeyes#Northwestern#Wisconsin Penn State#Mcl#Bell#Rutgers Rutgers#Fordham#Nebraska Nebraska#Fcs#Purdue Purdue#Utsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Comment Before Ohio State-Oregon Game Is Going Viral

This Saturday, Ohio State will play Oregon for the first time since the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship. Even Urban Meyer can’t help but reminisce ahead of the rematch that’s over five years in the making. Meyer, now head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, led the Buckeyes to a...
Michigan Statedailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals X-factor in Oregon vs. Ohio State

In one of the biggest games of Week 2 in college football, Oregon travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Both teams showed offensive firepower in their first games, but they also showed vulnerabilities on defense. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit joined his colleague Scott Van Pelt on Monday night to...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day Got Some Special Help For The Oregon Game

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reached out to an Oregon legend on Sunday ahead of the Buckeyes’ marquee clash with the Ducks this Saturday. Day told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he spoke with former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday. Day considers Kelly a mentor. Kelly even tried to bring Day to Eugene when he was coaching the Ducks back in the day. Day said no because he didn’t want to move his family to the West Coast.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Oregon Getting 2 Big Players Back For Ohio State Game

Oregon will have two defensive starters back on the field when the Ducks clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus this Saturday. Mario Cristobal announced on Monday that he’s lifted the suspensions for safety Jamal Hill and cornerback DJ James. Both will be available this Saturday against the Buckeyes.
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

5 bold predictions for Oregon at Ohio State

Oregon flies out to Columbus today in advance of one of the premiere of matchups of the 2021 college football season. There’s obviously a ton on the line for both programs; a decisive win for the Buckeyes could cement them in the conversation as early national title favorites. A win for the Ducks would put them back in the College Football Playoff picture and serve as the marquee win their resume needs.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Big Ten power rankings entering Week 2: How far does Penn State rise?

Penn State picked up a signature victory, toppling Wisconsin on the road to open the season, but how high do the Nittany Lions rise in our Big Ten power rankings?. The first full week of college football is in the books. Every Big Ten team has played at least one game now, giving us an idea of what these teams are all about, including learning a thing or two about Penn State Football’s character.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State WR Reveals Why He Transferred To Alabama

Former four-star recruit Jameson Williams went from one college football powerhouse to another prior to this season, transferring away from Ohio State to join the Crimson Tide. After watching Alabama rout his former Buckeyes squad in the national championship this past season, Williams clearly decided the grass was greener in...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Sneak peek: Oregon Ducks open 2021 season against Fresno State Bulldogs

No. 11 Oregon vs. Fresno State (1-0) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 45-0 win over UConn. The Week 0 game featured a balance offensive attack led by Jake Haener and Ronnie Rivers. Haener left the game with cramping in both legs but isn’t expected to miss any time this week. Fresno State returns 20 of 22 starters and added several prominent transfers this offseason. In Kalen DeBoer’s second season, Fresno State was picked to finish 4th in the West division in the Mountain West preseason poll and only Rivers was preseason all-conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy