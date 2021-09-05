Mets offense explodes for 16 hits, four home runs against Nationals

After a terrific ceremony to honor Jerry Koosman, the New York Mets looked to end their four-game losing streak. The Metropolitans had a prime opportunity to do so, as they faced off against the lowly Washington Nationals and the career-struggling starter Sean Nolin. Meanwhile, the Mets had, who has emerged as the team’s ace with Jacob deGrom hurt, Marcus Stroman on the mound. Well, Stroman pitched like an ace, and it took until the seventh inning, but the Mets finally got offense they needed. Thanks in large part to a Michael Conforto pinch-hit, three-run home run the Mets emerged victorious 5-3.