Well Involved House Fire Extinguished In Trenton
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime before 3:30 p.m. the Trenton Fire Department responded to the 800 Block of Anderson Street for a fire with reported entrapment. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions in the middle of a row of houses and placed several lines in service while they searched the building for occupants. Reports were searches were negative and the fire was under control within a half hour around 3:57 p.m.midjersey.news
