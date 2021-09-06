CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Well Involved House Fire Extinguished In Trenton

 3 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime before 3:30 p.m. the Trenton Fire Department responded to the 800 Block of Anderson Street for a fire with reported entrapment. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions in the middle of a row of houses and placed several lines in service while they searched the building for occupants. Reports were searches were negative and the fire was under control within a half hour around 3:57 p.m.

midjersey.news

