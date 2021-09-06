OU soccer: Sooners tie North Texas 2-2 in 3rd straight double overtime match
In its four-game homestand finale, Oklahoma (3-2-1) tied North Texas (3-1-2) 2-2 following double-overtime on Sunday evening. At the 28th minute, UNT snagged the 1-0 lead with a corner kick. Then, eight minutes later, the lead was erased. Senior forward Jazzy Richards took control of possession and launched the ball past UNT goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, tying the game, 1-1, at the 36th minute. Richards’ kick was assisted by freshman forward Bailey Wesco and sophomore defender Sydney Sharts.www.oudaily.com
Comments / 0