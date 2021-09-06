CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU soccer: Sooners tie North Texas 2-2 in 3rd straight double overtime match

By Chloe Brooks, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its four-game homestand finale, Oklahoma (3-2-1) tied North Texas (3-1-2) 2-2 following double-overtime on Sunday evening. At the 28th minute, UNT snagged the 1-0 lead with a corner kick. Then, eight minutes later, the lead was erased. Senior forward Jazzy Richards took control of possession and launched the ball past UNT goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, tying the game, 1-1, at the 36th minute. Richards’ kick was assisted by freshman forward Bailey Wesco and sophomore defender Sydney Sharts.

NFLYardbarker

CFB rules blasted after four players ejected in first half of Ole Miss-Louisville game

The Mississippi Rebels opened their 2021 college football season against the Louisville Cardinals Labor Day evening. Led by star quarterback Matt Corral, Mississippi opened up a 26-0 halftime lead. The Heisman candidate completed 13-of-20 passes for 252 yards in the first two quarters. However, that’s not anywhere near the story...
Miami, FLfiusports.com

Panthers Host FIU Invite to Open the Season

MIAMI (August 26, 2021) – The FIU indoor volleyball team opens the season at home with the FIU Invite taking place from Aug. 27-28. The Panthers open the tournament with a match against Tarleton State on Friday and close out the weekend with a contest against Miami on Saturday. Both matches are set for 4 p.m. ET and can be viewed on C-USA TV.
Alabama Statechatsports.com

Miami football vs. Alabama: Injury report, game and broadcast information

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami football team beings the 2021 season with their biggest opener in recent memory. Miami will kick off the 2021 season against Alabama at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 ET on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will be the Hurricanes’ third-season opener against an SEC team in the last four seasons.
College SportsNCAA.com

No. 2 North Carolina takes down No. 10 Stanford in overtime

Junior center back Maycee Bell touched home the game-winning goal in overtime to lift No. 2 North Carolina to a 2-1 women's soccer win over No. 10 Stanford Sunday before 2,796 fans at Dorrance Field. The Tar Heels improve to 6-0, while the Cardinal fell by the identical score for...
Dayton, OHflyernews.com

Home field advantage returns to Baujan Field as Flyers women’s soccer overcomes deficit in 2-1 overtime win

The Dayton Flyers women’s soccer team celebrates a 2-1 win in overtime over Northern Kentucky Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Erik Schelkun, Elsestar Images. The Flyers women’s soccer team took the field against the Northern Kentucky Norse for their home opener Thursday night, and showed resilience and grit to overcome a late 1-0 deficit, winning 2-1 on a penalty in overtime to cap off a frantic finish.
Sportspdjnews.com

Sooners close out OU Invitational

Oklahoma volleyball finished the final day of the OU Invitational 0-2, falling in four sets to Lipscomb and five sets to Houston. The Sooners were led on offense by Megan Wilson, who tallied 38 kills through the final two matches of the tournament. “This is a young team,” head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “They have to be in those moments and understand what they would do differently or, in…
Tuscaloosa, ALrolltide.com

Alabama Soccer Defeats Southern Miss, 3-2, In Sunday Overtime Thriller

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's soccer team (3-1-0) defeated Southern Miss (2-2-0) in double overtime on Sunday at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The two squads battled for 107 continuous minutes until sophomore midfielder Felicia Knox scored a golden goal to put the Crimson Tide up 3-2. Despite creating multiple chances in the opening minutes of play, Alabama sat tied 0-0 until the 29th minute. Defender Bella Scaturro dribbled the ball into the attacking third, working her way to the top of the box to send a shot through the goalkeeper's hands and into the back of the net. Alabama exited the half, leading 11-5 in shots.
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

OU soccer: Joe Castiglione, 1,045 rowdy fans support improving Sooners during Bedlam home loss

From his perch in the press box, Joe Castiglione gazed down on the rowdy crowd of 1,045 filling John Crain Field on Thursday night. Sooner fans showed up in droves to OU soccer’s Bedlam home opener to witness Oklahoma’s two biggest schools go head-to-head. The buzzing crowd, armed with crimson noisemakers, returned to the Sooners’ home stadium after COVID-19 precautions kept them away over a year ago. For the first time in a while they witnessed Bedlam in top form, with the Sooners and Cowgirls having a physical and competitive rivalry bout.
Nebraska StateDaily Nebraskan

Nebraska women’s soccer loses heartbreaker in double overtime

The Nebraska women's soccer team dropped its first game of the season in heartbreaking fashion, falling to Oklahoma 1-0 in double overtime on Sunday. The loss marked the Huskers’ first against the Sooners since 2014, ending Nebraska’s winning streak. The Huskers dropped to 3-1 on the season with Oklahoma moving to 2-2.
Soccerrensselaercentral.com

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to North White 4 – 2

The Bombers travel to North White this past Saturday and fell to the Vikings 4-2. The Bombers were able to take 1-0 in the first half and then 2-1 lead early in the second half. While the Bombers continued to pressure the Viking throughout the second half they were unable to find the net again. The Vikings on the other hand took full advantage of a few rare mistakes by the Bomber defense scoring 3 in the second half.
Socceruabsports.com

UAB Men’s Soccer Defeats Ohio State 2-1 in Overtime

COLUMBUS – Brooks Rice scored in the first minute of overtime to lead UAB (1-1-0) to a 2-1 victory over Ohio State (1-1-0) in the final game of the Wolstein Classic in Columbus, Ohio. Guillermo Rodriguez added the helper on Rice's second career game-winner. The Buckeyes found the back of...
Soccerlouisvilleleopards.org

Louisville Doubled Up At GlenOak 2-1 – Girls Soccer

<<< Previous At Marlington | Girls Soccer Schedule | Next At Rocky River >>>. The Louisville Leopards Girls Varsity Soccer Team lost a close contest 2-1 against the host GlenOak Golden Eagles Saturday Night at Bob Commings Field. With the loss, Louisville falls to 1-2-2 on the year. . Leopards...
College Sportspanthernow.com

19th Ranked FIU Men’s Soccer Topples 12th Ranked VCU

FIU men’s soccer opened up their home campaign with a statement 1-0 victory over the 12th ranked Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Saturday, September 4. This was the first ever meeting with the Rams. VCU entered the matchup with a record of one win and one draw. The Panthers are now winners of three straight games, with two wins coming against ranked opponents.
Kansas StateKWCH.com

2 KS high school soccer legends meet in pro match in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City NWSL returned home to face Racing Louisville Wednesday night. Forward Kristen Hamilton played her 100th NWSL game and scored in the 40th minute as the home side earned its second straight home win, 2-1. The game featured two legends of Kansas high school soccer.
Illinois StateWCIA

No. 2 North Carolina downs Illinois soccer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois soccer scored first off a Hope Breslin goal just three minutes into Thursday night’s match against No. 2 North Carolina but the Tar Heels took control from there, scoring five unanswered to hand Illinois its first loss of the season, 5-2. The Illini (2-1) officially opened Demirjian Park with a grand opening ceremony. The $20 million facility hosted the team for several games in the shortened spring season but Thursday marked the new era of Illinois soccer starting, as the program celebrates it 25th season.
Nebraska StateOklahoma Daily

OU soccer: Ella Pappas sinks golden goal to give Sooners 1-0 double-overtime win against Nebraska

Water rained down on Ella Pappas as her OU teammates dogpiled her in celebration. Seconds earlier, freshman defender Sheridan Michel’s pass sailed over multiple Nebraska defenders and into the Cornhuskers’ box, right in front of the freshman forward Pappas. Undeterred, Pappas took the shot, and sunk her first collegiate goal in double overtime giving the Sooners (2-1) a 1-0 win over Nebraska (3-1) on Sunday.
Illinois Statevidetteonline.com

Soccer drops third straight game to St. Louis 2-0

Illinois State soccer's skid continues as it drops the third straight game of the season 2-0 to St. Louis at home. The game went SLU's way early. In the 28 minute ISU keeper Priya Gillan appeared to save a header attempt from Abbi Miller. Despite the apparent save, the officials ruled the header good to give SLU the 1-0 advantage.

