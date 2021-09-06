OU soccer: Sooners tie North Texas 2-2 in 3rd straight double overtime match

The Bombers travel to North White this past Saturday and fell to the Vikings 4-2. The Bombers were able to take 1-0 in the first half and then 2-1 lead early in the second half. While the Bombers continued to pressure the Viking throughout the second half they were unable to find the net again. The Vikings on the other hand took full advantage of a few rare mistakes by the Bomber defense scoring 3 in the second half.