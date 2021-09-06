Communities rally for Osborn teen injured in football game

Colin Sanderson is shown. Submitted photo

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — An Osborn senior remains hospitalized after a suspected head injury suffered during Friday’s football game between Stewartsville-Osborn and Mound City.

Colin Sanderson was rushed to Mosaic in St. Joseph following Friday evening’s game in Stewartsville and was taken by life flight to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri, where he is currently recovering.

His mother, Jamie, said in the latest update Saturday night that Sanderson was no longer intubated and was communicating with hospital staff and family.

Hundreds of members from both communities and beyond, including players from the Mound City team, showed up to a prayer gathering Saturday in Stewartsville.

Sanderson’s teammates described the scene that unfolded following the game, where his health began to deteriorate and they assisted in stabilizing him in the locker room while waiting for an ambulance to return. EMTs had left because of an injury to another player earlier in the game that required their use.

“I was in a state of mental freeze, mental shock,” Stewartsville sophomore Eli Whitmer said. “There was nothing going on in my head other than, ‘I have to make sure he’s alright.”

Coach Tommy Wish noted that there wasn’t a particular instance in the game that caused an immediate injury or worry but noticed the seriousness after leaving the locker room following the game.

With the entire team helping comfort Sanderson, the team came back together Saturday having learned more about the group.

“Each and every one of us who had a jersey on were very brave,” Osborn junior Braxton Gibson said. “We set aside everything to make sure he was OK.”

A GoFundMe has raised $2,000 to help with medical expenses as the community has rallied to show support since Friday evening. Saturday’s scene made for an emotional reaction for his teammates and coaches.

“We’re all here for a higher power, and that’s to give thought and prayer to Colin and his family,” Fish said. “It was very special, and it’s hard to put into words.”

