Four Dead In Three Separate SE Oklahoma Crashes
Two people died over the holiday weekend in separate crashes in McCurtain County. Thirty-four-year-old Bryan Espinoza was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended on Hwy 3 near Tom Friday night. A 34-year-old female passenger was flown to Texarkana with serious injuries. Sixty-one-year-old Jimmy Batey of Haworth is believed to have suffered a medical episode on Hwy 3 about 7 miles north of the Texas-Oklahoma state line and ran off the road. He died at the scene.easttexasradio.com
