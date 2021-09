Almelund Apple Fest Canceled, But You Can Order Pies. The Almelund Apple Festival scheduled for Sept. 19 has been canceled. They appreciate the support they’ve had for the last 25 years, but the continued threat of the new COVID variants to anyone attending has made this decision necessary. If you would like to order one of the Homemade Apple Pies that they typically serve, visit the order form on www.amadortownship.com. The cost of each pie is $15. You can order them before Sept. 15 and pick them up before the end of the month. All details are on the order form. Questions, call 651-269-3580 or email amadortownship@gmail.com.