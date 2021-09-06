Rangers must be mindful of Taylor Hearn’s workload during stellar streak of starts

ARLINGTON, Texas — There haven't been many games like this one. But on Sunday afternoon, just about everything went right for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros. The Rangers offense exploded in a lopsided 13-2 victory over their in-state rivals. Texas got off to a great start with a three-run first inning, then added one run in each of the third and fourth innings. Then after the Astros put up two runs in their half of the fifth innings, the Rangers then put this one away with an eight-spot in the bottom of the frame.