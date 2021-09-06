CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doylestown, PA

Central Bucks teen guitarist jams with punk rock legends Green Day at Philly concert

theintell.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom rocking out on stage alongside one of punk rock’s most iconic bands to crowd surfing a sold-out field of fans, it’s safe to say that Brynn Kremer has had the time of her life. Brynn, 14, experienced a once-in-a-lifetime jam session with Green Day during its Citizens Bank Park...

www.theintell.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Doylestown, PA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Rock Bands#Green Day#Punk Band#Citizens Bank Park#Slappy#Grammy Award#School Of Rock Doylestown#Holicong Middle School#Pfas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota Guitarist Plays On Stage with Green Day in Minneapolis

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are currently rocking the faces off the country on the Hella Mega Tour. As my newsfeed was flooding with pictures and videos from the Minneapolis show at Target Field this past Monday, I saw one video that made my jaw drop. Someone I knew was on stage with Green Day, playing guitar next to Billie Joe Armstrong!
MusicVolume One

Rock and Roll at These 3 Upcoming Concerts

Municipal Lot, Menomonie • truebluemusicconcert.com. Grammy-winning songwriter, solo artist, and Creed frontman, Scott Stapp performs music from his first album in six years, The Space Between the Shadows. SEPTEMBER 12. O.A.R. Pablo Center, Eau Claire • pablocenter.org. This platinum-certified band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red...
MusicWashington Post

Blues rock guitarist Tom Principato celebrates a half-century in the music biz

On Sept. 3, Tom Principato is releasing a double-CD set of unreleased tracks called “50 Years Live.” That’s right: the Northern Virginia guitar hero has been a professional musician for a half-century, ever since he drove his old Rambler from Falls Church to Boston in January 1971. Once there, he landed a job with the James Montgomery Blues Band, and he never really stopped playing live till last year’s pandemic forced him to stay home.
Rock Musicthesandpaper.net

Quakers Present Guitarist Keith Calmes in Concert

The Barnegat Quakers present a concert by acclaimed guitarist Keith Calmes on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. People have the option of joining the concert in person at the Quaker meeting house on 614 East Bay Avenue or signing up through Zoom. Although he is usually considered a classical...
MusicNME

Watch Green Day prank Weezer by storming the stage in bizarre costumes

Green Day have pranked Weezer by storming on stage in strange costumes at the end of one of the latter’s sets. The two bands have been touring together with Fall Out Boy for the rescheduled ‘Hella Mega Tour’, and look to be making as much fun as possible about life on the live circuit.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

The music of Led Zeppelin will get the symphony treatment at Detroit's Music Hall

Did you know that Led Zeppelin’s "Stairway to Heaven" was never supposed to be released as a single, which means you may not otherwise hear it on 94.7 WCSX once every 28 minutes? Did you know that Robert Plant was the band’s third choice as singer? Did you know that Plant wrote "Going to California" about Joni Mitchell, with whom he was in love with? Did you know that drummer John Bonham tragically died after drinking what is the equivalent of 40 shots of vodka? OK, OK, last one: did you know that the music of Led Zeppelin takes on a new life when interpreted by an orchestra?
San Francisco, CANBC Bay Area

Thousands Pack Oracle Park for Green Day, Weezer Concert

Thousands packed into Oracle Park in San Francisco Friday for the Hella Mega Tour, headlined by legendary rock bands Green Day, Weezer and Fallout Boy. The concert was a big draw and a big test for San Francisco's COVID-19 safety rules. Concertgoers had to prove they were either vaccinated or...
MusicPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell to play Crossroads @ SECCA concert Sept. 3

LEGENDARY ARTIST: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present a special performance by Bill Frisell: HARMONY featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 for Crossroads @ SECCA concert series. “Harmony” is Frisell’s debut album with Blue Note Records, released in 2019 and produced by Lee Townsend. Andy Tennille, curator of the Crossroads series and a member of the SECCA Foundation board, said, “Bill’s resume speaks for itself and fits right into the lineage of world-class artists that SECCA has brought to Winston-Salem since the birth of the Crossroads series 10 years ago." Frisell’s career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many celebrated recordings, whose catalog has been cited by Downbeat as "the best recorded output of the decade.” Advance tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP tickets, including reserved seating area and a custom letterpress poster by Skillet Gilmore. Visit secca.org/programs-crossroads.php.
MusicPosted by
PC Gamer

League of Legends is throwing a virtual heavy metal concert

League of Legends is holding a virtual heavy metal concert with one of its in-game bands. Pentakill was one of Riot's first forays into League's musical universe back in 2014: a heavy metal band with all the members being in-game characters. With big names from the likes of Nine Inch Nails and Dragonforce behind them, Pentakill gained a fair bit of traction when their debut EP Smile and Ignite topped the iTunes metal charts. 2017 saw the release of the full album Grasp of the Undying, which also did pretty damn well.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FOZZY Guitarist RICH WARD To Miss Columbus Concert Due To 'Personal Medical Reasons'

Guitarist Rich Ward is unable to join FOZZY on stage tonight (Thursday, September 2) in Columbus, Ohio for personal medical reasons. He is currently recovering under the care of medical providers and is expected to be back on tour, providing his high-energy performance, very soon. Meanwhile, FOZZY will still perform a full set tonight (and until Rich's return) for the first time ever as a four-piece.
MusicLincoln Journal Star

Review: Sheryl Crow delivers rocking, exquisite show

Sheryl Crow has written a career’s worth of memorable songs and is a wonderful singer. But at her heart, she’s a rock ’n’ roller. That was just one of revelations from Crow’s two-hour show on a beautiful Tuesday evening at Pinewood Bowl. Coming on stage to a Rolling Stones song,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy