The South Central Cougars suffered their first loss of the fall season, dropping a 3-1 decision to Windsor/Stew-Stras on Tuesday. WSS took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd and South Central would cut it to 2-1 with a run in the top of the 4th. The Hatchets added another run in the bottom of the 5th which would close out the scoring for the game. Aiden Dodson took the tough luck loss on the mound for the Cougars going 6 innings, giving up 3 run (2 earned) on 5 hits and striking out 8. South Central is 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NTC. They will be at home Thursday to take on Cisne.