Rare birds: Biologists observe secretive avians with nest cameras

One of the exciting things about birding is that on occasion a rare bird or one that is only seen occasionally is sighted in our area or at least in a county close by. Sometimes the bird may have been driven off course by wind or a storm. It could also be a case of a bird deciding to expand its range as in the case of the American white pelican. It began to appear on the peninsula in about 2010 when one bird sighting was recorded, and the bird was photographed. Since then, the number of American white pelicans we see annually has been on the increase. Rare bird alerts are sent to all who register to receive them with eBird.