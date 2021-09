Brandon Belt homered on Walker Buehler's fifth pitch of the game, and the host San Francisco Giants shelled the Los Angeles Dodgers' ace for a season-high six runs en route to a 6-4 win Sunday night to reclaim sole possession of first place in the National League West. Nine pitchers combined on asix-hitter on a second consecutive bullpen day, allowing the Giants (87-50) to win for the second time in the three-game series and move one game up on the Dodgers (86-51) in both the West and the NL's o...