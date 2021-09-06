Temple mother stages protest against alleged abuse at Bell County Juvenile Detention Center
Temple resident Amy Cage staged a small protest Sunday afternoon in front of the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen. Cage said the protest was a spontaneous idea after she was denied visitation with her son, Jordan Hampton, 16, for a third week in a row. Cage said visitation is normally on Sundays, and detention center officials told her visitation is being denied due to the coronavirus pandemic.www.tdtnews.com
Comments / 0