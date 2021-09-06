CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Temple mother stages protest against alleged abuse at Bell County Juvenile Detention Center

By Staff report
Temple Daily Telegram
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemple resident Amy Cage staged a small protest Sunday afternoon in front of the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen. Cage said the protest was a spontaneous idea after she was denied visitation with her son, Jordan Hampton, 16, for a third week in a row. Cage said visitation is normally on Sundays, and detention center officials told her visitation is being denied due to the coronavirus pandemic.

www.tdtnews.com

