Families flock to Central Texas State Fair finale

By LARRY CAUSEY
Temple Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELTON — The finale Sunday of the Central Texas State Fair drew a lot of young families to the Bell County Expo Center. Most of the children strolling amidst the carnival rides wore baseball caps and nursed cold drinks. They had their choice of the giant Ferris wheel, carousels and many other rides. They munched on funnel cakes, turkey legs and barbecue sandwiches. Some of them enjoyed the pony ride and then crossed to the livestock barn for the Salado FFA Petting Zoo.

