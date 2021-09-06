CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shang-Chi' Tops Muted Korea Box Office Weekend

By Patrick Frater
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film grossed $4.75 million over the opening weekend, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service provided by the Korean Film Council. Released on Wednesday, it has a five-day cumulative of $6.61 million. More from Variety. Its Friday to Sunday haul was achieved on 1,783 screens and represented 59%...

