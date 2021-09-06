Ben Simmons prepared to face big fine for skipping training camp?
It sounds like things have the potential to get quite ugly between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has informed the 76ers that he wants to be traded and will not attend training camp with the team if he isn’t moved. That could be significant, and might show how seriously the Sixers will take the situation. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast that the Sixers can fine Simmons for skipping camp, and the sum would be significant.www.yardbarker.com
