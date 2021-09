At 1:28 a.m. a caller reported an intoxicated male had been at her residence and caused damage to a door. He had reportedly left the residence. It was found the male, who has a child with the female in question, had become intoxicated and passed out. Upon waking, he began yelling and swearing at the female and broke the door and lock before departing. The man was located by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies at his residence in Gleason and was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.