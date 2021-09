Curious to learn the week 9 Veto Ceremony results within the Big Brother 23 house? Entering them, there wasn’t a need for much drama. From the moment that Alyssa won the Power of Veto competition over the weekend, it was clear that she was going to take herself off and that Claire was going to be Tiffany’s replacement nominee. It may not have been something she wanted to do but in her mind, she had no other choice. She’s been with the Cookout all season and while she loves Claire, she could not go against it. If the rest of her alliance doesn’t trust her after this, we’re not sure they will ever trust her at all.