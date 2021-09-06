Anya Taylor-Joy Channeled '60s Barbie in a Pink Dior Dress and Beret at the 2021 Venice Film Festival
Fresh off Zendaya's three jaw-dropping Venice Film Festival looks, stylist Law Roach made red carpet magic happen again with Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at the festival. The 25-year-old actress attended the premiere for her upcoming film Last Night in Soho, channeling vintage Barbie in a Dior Haute Couture pink satin silk dress with a matching embroidered beret and shoes from the fashion house. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.www.townandcountrymag.com
