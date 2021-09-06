CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OU announces vaccine mandate; Ohio loses first football game of season

On Tuesday, Ohio University announced that all students, staff and faculty will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a previous Post report. Members of the OU community must have both doses of two-dose vaccines or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson by Nov. 15. Though Pfizer is the only vaccine with full FDA approval, OU will also accept Moderna, Johnson and Johnson or other vaccines approved under WHO emergency use.

