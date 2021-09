Today: A frontal boundary will move through very early on Thursday leading to sunny skies. The front is also why Tropical Storm Mindy moved into Florida and avoided Louisiana. The passing of the boundary will also lead to drier air, meaning lower dew points and more pleasant feeling air thanks to a lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper-80s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-low 60s with clear skies. The cooler air will feel great for anyone out after sunset.