Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Kyren Williams scores first touchdown of 2021

By Daniel Morrison
Cover picture for the articleKyren Williams is one of the best running backs in the country, and he finally found the end zone on Sunday night for the Notre Dame football team. Everyone knows that Kyren Williams is going to play a major role in the Notre Dame football offense this season. He’s going to be particularly important in games like this one against Florida State with multiple running backs listed as unavailable for the game, creating concerning depth issues for the Irish.

