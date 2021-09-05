Notice of Public Hearing Tentative Plan Tribune

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING RE: 2021 LA CROSSE COUNTY TENTATIVE SUPERVISORY DISTRICT PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 59.10(3)(b) a Public Hearing will be conducted by the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the La Crosse County Administrative Center, County Board Room 1700, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 to provide comment on the Board of Supervisors' Tentative County Supervisory District Plan for county and municipal redistricting. A copy of the Tentative Plan can be viewed at the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, on Friday, September 3, 2021, and thereafter or at www.lacrossecounty.org. Following the Public Hearing, the Board of Supervisors and County staff will evaluate input received at the Public Hearing, together with such other and further relevant information, and take action concerning adoption of the Board of Supervisors' Tentative plan for county and municipal redistricting at a meeting to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6pm. If you have questions or require further information concerning the Public Hearing, please contact the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 or at countyclerkoffice@lacrossecounty.org Dated this 1st day of September 2021 9/5, 9/8, 9/12 LAC86053 WNAXLP.