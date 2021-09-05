CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse County, WI

Notice of Public Hearing Tentative Plan Tribune

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING RE: 2021 LA CROSSE COUNTY TENTATIVE SUPERVISORY DISTRICT PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 59.10(3)(b) a Public Hearing will be conducted by the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the La Crosse County Administrative Center, County Board Room 1700, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 to provide comment on the Board of Supervisors' Tentative County Supervisory District Plan for county and municipal redistricting. A copy of the Tentative Plan can be viewed at the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, on Friday, September 3, 2021, and thereafter or at www.lacrossecounty.org. Following the Public Hearing, the Board of Supervisors and County staff will evaluate input received at the Public Hearing, together with such other and further relevant information, and take action concerning adoption of the Board of Supervisors' Tentative plan for county and municipal redistricting at a meeting to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6pm. If you have questions or require further information concerning the Public Hearing, please contact the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 or at countyclerkoffice@lacrossecounty.org Dated this 1st day of September 2021 9/5, 9/8, 9/12 LAC86053 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#Administrative Center#Lac86053
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Business groups don't oppose Biden vaccine requirement

Powerful business groups whose members are directly affected by President Biden ’s recently announced coronavirus vaccine requirement applauded Biden’s effort to boost vaccinations but said that the administration needs to provide more details about its plan. While business interests want to hear specifics about how businesses will enforce vaccination or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy