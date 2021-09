Ever thought that something as essential as a keyboard or any such peripheral can make you vulnerable to be attacked? Yes, by simply plugging a keyboard into your computer, you can give someone access to your Windows computer and if the access goes into the hands of a hacker, he or she can even inject malware. Some mainstream keyboard and computer peripheral brands such as Razer, SteelSeries, Das Keyboard, and Logitech have come under the radar for having zero-day vulnerabilities and security flaws in their software.