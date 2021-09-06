CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Georgetown, Granger, Serenada, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Weir, Georgetown Dam, Sun City, Walburg, Theon, Jonah and Seward Junction. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty Hill, TX
City
Sun City, TX
City
Granger, TX
State
Texas State
County
Williamson County, TX
City
Weir, TX
City
Jarrell, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Seward Junction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Los Angeles school board to vote on student vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles board of education is expected to vote Thursday on whether to require students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend class on campus in the nation’s second-largest school district. The proposal, scheduled for discussion at a special afternoon...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy