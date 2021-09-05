CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Letter to the Editor: Textbooks or meals? And why is this an issue?

Arizona Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy doesn’t my $30,000 tuition cost pay for my textbooks? $1.5 billion in student aid goes towards textbooks every year. We already spend so much money on tuition, so why is it necessary to tack on more costs when there are other options for more accessible textbooks? USPIRG reported that some food insecure students have to choose between skipping meals or not purchasing required course materials. Despite impacts on grades, 65% of students in 2020 reported skipping buying a textbook.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Uspirg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy