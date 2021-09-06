CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tickets Still Available for Kentucky's Game Against Missouri

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kentucky will have their first big home game in nearly two years when they welcome Missouri to Lexington on Saturday. It’s a game that could pave the way for Kentucky Football in 2021 and play a pivotal role in Kentucky’s path to the SEC East title–if Kentucky wants to play in Atlanta this game is a MUST. WIN. This is why the BBN needs to get Kroger Field rocking for Kentucky’s SEC Opener, and there are still plenty of tickets available.

