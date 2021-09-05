CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Notre Dame’s Hamilton with his second interception of the night

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
That is how you start an All-American campaign, Kyle Hamilton. The star junior safety had a pick in the first half and he’s matched that number with a second interception early in the third quarter against Florida State.

This one was much more impressive than the first, as Hamilton seemingly came out of nowhere, slid on the ground to keep his feet inbounds and had the hands to make the play. It was a very impressive play by Hamilton, one that we’ll be seeing on highlights reels for the entire year. It’s safe to say that Hamilton is having one hell of start to his junior season.

