Watch: Williams extends lead for Notre Dame on nifty TD reception

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After Kyle Hamilton register his second interception of the evening, Notre Dame’s offense was given a short field once again. Well, the Irish cashed in again, this time quarterback Jack Coan swung a pass to his right to Kyren Williams, who then worked his magic and somehow found the endzone.

Take a look below as it seemed like Williams was bottled up, but then made a Florida State defender miss, lowered his shoulder and pounded his way into the endzone. It was one heck of an effort from the Irish running back, as he found the endzone for the first time this season and extended Notre Dame lead to 31-20 midway through the third quarter.

