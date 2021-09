Investing.com -- The European Central Bank may announce it will reduce its bond-buying program, while Federal Reserve speakers hint that weak recent economic data aren't enough to push the start of tapering into next year. Weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 may reinforce that perception. Stocks on both sides of the Atlantic are struggling as a result. China ratchets up the pressure on videogame companies just before its new limits on playing times for minors come into effect. Commodity prices continue their record-breaking run, with nickel, aluminum and natural gas all hitting multi-year highs. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 9th September.