Jim Ross ‘Botches’ Ruby Soho AEW Debut

AEW All Out 2021 has certainly lived up to expectations so far as during the Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship, Ruby Soho, the former Ruby Riott debuted to win the match by eliminating Thunder Rosa. However, while Ruby was all smiles during her debut, after the match’s conclusion, Jim ‘JR’ Ross, AEW commentator referred to Soho as her former ring-name which surely took some wind out of the sail of the moment. You can view the moment below. Ross also botched this moment on AEW Dynamite recently as well.