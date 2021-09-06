Gio Reyna Injures Hamstring on Duty With the USMNT
As the United States and Canada clashed late last night in a bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, a notable face was clearly lacking from the American squad. Borussia Dortmund’s own Giovanni Reyna couldn’t joint the proceedings, apparently due to a hamstring strain he had suffered prior to the match. Gio is also now guaranteed to miss the USMNT’s match on Wednesday against Honduras, so he will likely travel back to Dortmund as soon as possible to begin training with his club.www.fearthewall.com
