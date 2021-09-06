Gio Reyna Injures Hamstring on Duty With the USMNT

On the day he set a bit of history, and on the cusp of joining the U.S. men's national team for World Cup qualifying, Gio Reyna scored himself a nice goal. The U.S. star gave Dortmund a temporary lead over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday, scoring from 18 yards out just after halftime to break what had been a 0–0 deadlock. Reyna took a short pass from Jude Bellingham, took a touch to create space and fired away from the top of the box for his second goal of the season, sixth of his Bundesliga career and 10th in all competitions with Dortmund.