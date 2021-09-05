CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks add cornerback Blessuan Austin to fill out 53-man roster

By Bob Condotta The Seattle Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeahawks coach Pete Carroll hinted last week the team was not done making moves to add to what has been a swift-moving cornerback carousel throughout the preseason. And after trading for or signing four cornerbacks since Aug. 24, the Seahawks are on the verge of adding another — former Jets starter Blessuan Austin.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Wyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jets#Cornerbacks#American Football#Times#Rutgers#Acl#Flowers Brown#Uw#Steelers#Flowers And Reed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLfastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLYardbarker

NFL Power Rankings, Pre-Week 1: Are the Minnesota Vikings Being Slept On?

It feels like the national media is underrating the Vikings a bit heading into the 2021 season. We're talking about a team with a good quarterback, an elite trio of skill-position weapons, an interior offensive line that should be better, and a completely reloaded defense coached by one of the smartest defensive minds of this era. Criticisms of the Vikings' defense seem to regularly overlook that only two of their starters from last year — Harrison Smith and Eric Kendricks — are still in the starting lineup this year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 major sleeper WR plays in Week 1

It’s almost time for everyone to stress about who they are going to start in their lineups in Fantasy Football each week. There are the obvious choices of guys who won’t ever leave your starting lineup, barring an injury or an altered role during the season. On the other hand,...
NFLfantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Matthew Stafford

Fantasy football is all about predicting the future. Everybody can read last season’s statistics, but the best fantasy footballers are good at predicting what will happen next. Now, unless you’re a time traveler, you’re never going to get these predictions right every time. However, with some common sense and the right knowledge, you can predict the future better than the rest of your league and win yourself that coveted fantasy belt. This article is designed to help you make that happen. This is Start/Sit, PLUS!
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Lindsay, Elijah Moore

If you just drafted your fantasy football team, you’re probably not looking to make any alterations. You’re still in the honeymoon phase with each value and sleeper selected, and you’re ready to start Week 1 with this infallible squad. However, not everyone has that choice. Those who drafted earlier already...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens Crushing Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens suffered not one, but two major injuries at practice on Thursday afternoon, continuing a horrendous string of luck this preseason. According to multiple reports, the Ravens cut Thursday’s workout short after All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters and new starting running back Gus Edwards sustained significant knee injuries on back-to-plays. It’s believed that both players suffered torn ACL’s.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler still set for first overall selection?

With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, we fired up our Mock Draft Simulator for a first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. There may not be the wild surprises of Montana beating Washington or ETSU beating Vanderbilt, but did some early season performances shake up some stock in our simulator?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Zimmer’s Quote About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

It’s never a good sign if your starting quarterback and head coach have a contentious relationship, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening in Minnesota. Just last month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer publicly expressed his frustrations with starting QB Kirk Cousins for his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, the Minnesota coach criticized his quarterback’s tendency to settle for check-downs instead of pushing the ball downfield.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

The Ravens 53-Man Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Here is the Ravens' final 53-man roster for the opening of the 2021 regular season. Running Backs (3): Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, Justice Hill. Wide Receivers (7): Hollywood Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace. Tight Ends (3): Mark Andrews,...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy