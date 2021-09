BOSTON — Rafael Devers is not in the Boston Red Sox lineup Sunday. It’s a routine day off. “We talk after the game yesterday,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “And it just makes sense today to give him a day. We’ve got a day game tomorrow. Obviously this is a tough stretch. Probably his last off day of the season with all the (team) off days coming up. So it makes sense to keep him off his feet. He’s available. But we talk a little bit yesterday and yeah, we decided to do that.”