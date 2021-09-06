CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Times Restaurants thanks Bad Daddy's staff with extended holiday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – Good Times Restaurants is showing its appreciation for employees by designating Tuesday, Sept. 7, as “Bad Daddy’s Labor Day!”. The company is giving employees of the gourmet burger bar the day off to thank them for their work. In addition, Good Times Restaurants will roll out more benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure for both Bad Daddy’s and its quick service brand – Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard.

