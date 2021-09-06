The Walking Dead is Basically Little House on the Prairie Now
You’d be forgiven for not knowing what’s going on with The Walking Dead at the moment. Once TV’s most-watched series, AMC’s long-running zombie drama is…still one of TV’s most-watched series but significantly less so than it was at its peak. The show, based on Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard’s 193-issue comic of the same name, still receives plenty of active fans and bemused weekly onlookers. Here at Den of Geek we’re a bit of both.www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 1