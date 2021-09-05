THOMA COLUMN | Defense matters, but not as it did
The Twins, we all know, have pitching problems. One of my favorite dictums is: The easiest way to improve your pitching is to add speed to your outfield. The idea, of course, is that a lot of what we call “pitching” is really fielding prowess. An outstanding defensive outfield turns some balls into outs and prevents some singles from turning into extra bases. The metric “defensive efficiency” —how many balls in play are turned into outs — is often a proxy for outfield range.www.mankatofreepress.com
Comments / 0