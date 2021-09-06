CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Review: Hunted

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't mess with the Reapers and expect to live to tell the tale. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 gave us our biggest look at this merciless group, and they might just shape up to be as good adversaries as The Whisperers. That's a lofty statement, I know, but...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#The Episodes#Dead Season#Whisperers#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Law & Order SVU Star Responds to Firing Ahead of Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is saying goodbye to two stars ahead of Season 23. According to Deadline, the NBC procedural will say goodbye to Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Kat Tamin) and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland). Both stars joined the NBC series during Law & Order: SVU Season 21...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Andrew Lincoln to return to a series after his departure from the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead It was known to be one of the best series on television, responsible for giving the zombie genre an air of freshness. Over time, the fiction began to fall into certain repetitions of its narrative structure and began to gain some detractors who sneaked in among the defenders of the show of AMC. Regardless of which side people stand on, it is clear that one of the most unforgivable losses for the series was that of Rick Grimes.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl Sees a Familiar Face in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reunite with an old friend in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. After surviving the deadly Reaper attack that scatters Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group on the road to Meridian, a lone wolf Daryl covers himself in walker gore as he's stalked by the red-and-white skull-faced Reaper focused on in Season 11 trailers. It's Dog who picks up a familiar scent in a scene from Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its September 12 airing on AMC.
Roswell, NMTV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 7

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode , a deadly plan kicked off, but Liz realized an epic blunder. Meanwhile, Eduardo confided in Alex about what had been going on in town, leading to a big break in the story. As Maria continued to ponder her life, she had to...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV Seriestvweb.com

The Walking Dead Episode 11.2 Recap: Beware of the Reapers

Beware the Reapers. The Walking Dead season eleven premiere continues with "Acheron: Part 2". Maggie (Lauren Cohan) grunts as she tries to hang onto the back of the subway car. She falls to the ground as walkers surround her. Maggie unloads her gun into walkers' skulls before scrambling underneath the carriage. She kicks at the zombies as they seemingly overtake her.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11: Is a Negan spin-off possible?

Following The Walking Dead season 11, we know already that there is a spin-off coming featuring Carol and Daryl front and center. So is it possible that we could have another one focusing on Negan? Is that something we could conceivably see happen? It does seem like there are at least conversations, but nothing is 100% confirmed at present. All we have instead is the following quote that Jeffrey Dean Morgan gave to TVLine:
TV SeriesComicBook

The Reapers Hunt Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead Trailer: "Hunted"

The Reapers are on the hunt for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the first look at the next episode of The Walking Dead. When we see Maggie and Negan next in "Hunted," airing September 5 on AMC or streaming early on AMC+, it's after their group gets separated on the road to Meridian. A detour to a hidden supply depot in Arbor Hills is interrupted by the sudden appearance of the ultra-deadly Reapers, the masked killers who followed Maggie and the Wardens home to Virginia in Season 10. If they hope to survive their mission to Meridian, Negan and Maggie must work together and trust each other or become the next victims of the Reapers.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead S11 "Hunted" Promo; TWD: World Beyond Motion Key Art

So we got two big things going on this week in TWDU, first with The Walking Dead and then with The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Kicking things off with the flagship series' final season, we had a look at the really bad situation that Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the rest of our survivors have found themselves in heading into "Hunted". The broken & battered group has run head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and it's already not going well (check out our review here). But as we're about to see from the following official promo, the spotlight also shines on Alexandria as Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Meanwhile, we see how Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) deal with their parents being gone.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

SurrealEstate Review: Quarantine (Season 1 Episode 7)

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 7, “Quarantine,” is the obligatory first-season bottle episode, where all our characters are forced to occupy the same space while under a threat. “Quarantine” is one of those episodes that you know is there because they need to make use of the sets they have. Most...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Episode 4 delves into the world of the Reapers and introduces Pope

Fans can look forward to a Daryl-centric episode of The Walking Dead this Sunday, according to the synopsis. On top of this, there are already rumors circulating that Daryl (Norman Reedus) will meet up with a lost love. The first few episodes of Season 11 of The Walking Dead have...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Coroner Review: In Bloom (Season 3 Episode 2)

Many people are finding the light they need to grow on Coroner Season 3 Episode 2 “In Bloom.” It’s actually rather amazing that so much is packed into about 40 minutes of television. Not one, but two deaths force Jenny and Donovan to learn the lessons they need to from...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead S11E03 Review: Our Survivors Find Themselves "Hunted"

Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye and written by Vivian Tse, this week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead picked up exactly where the last episode left off, which is not a good thing for Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) & the rest of our survivors. That's because they ran head-first into the sociopathic buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and it's gone from bad to really, really, really bad in a hot second. Meanwhile, Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) attempt to corral some horses for Alexandria to help transport food. And we see how Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) cope with growing up in a world of the undead. Was "Hunted" able to keep the momentum rolling from the two-part premiere as the series inches closer towards its finale? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and posting an image spoiler buffer before we get to that, and we'll meet you on the other side to share our thoughts.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 7

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 7, the side hustle went awry, putting the duo in danger. With other forces closing in, they had to decide what was the best course of action. Meanwhile, Raq tried to get revenge for the attack on Scrappy. What happened at...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead S11 "Hunted": 21 Thoughts That Are 106% Spoiler-Free

Heading into Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, here's how things stand. Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) & the rest of our survivors ran head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and it started off poorly and doesn't look to be getting any better. Meanwhile, Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Kelly (Angel Theory) attempt to catch horses for Alexandria to help transport food. And we see how Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) cope with the world around them. So that was an overview of what "Hunted" has to offer, and now we get to the fun stuff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy