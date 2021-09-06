DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15 Review: The Fungus Amongus

Spooner Looks for Answers in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.14 Photos. Time is almost up for Legends of Tomorrow season 6. The penultimate episode of the current season will feature the Legends traveling in time to 1920s Texas. While the recently released batch of promotional photos doesn’t reveal too much in terms of story, it does hint that the upcoming episode will focus on Spooner’s origin. The latest member of the team has helped the crew very much in finding the missing captain. However, she still has some hidden mysteries about her past. When the aliens abducted her, she was separated from her mother. Perhaps the next installment will say more about what happened to her missing parent.