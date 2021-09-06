DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15 Review: The Fungus Amongus

Before we take a look at this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl, just a little update on two familiar faces that returned last week. Neil Hopkins' Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster & Joy Osmanski's Paula Brooks aka Tigress will be rejoining the cast as series regulars when the series returns for a third season. Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) continues her Injustice Unlimited recruitment drive while Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) may have stumbled upon a "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" situation when it comes to Eclipso. Meanwhile, a familiar voice from yesterday continues calling to Beth (Anjelika Washington). Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's now-they're-just-getting-lazy title "Summer School: Chapter Five":
Comments / 0