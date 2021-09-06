FMIA: Sorry, Bucs and Chiefs. Here’s Why Super Bowl Will Be Rams-Bills, And More Predictions For NFL 2021

Quarterbacks and Covid. That’s what I found myself thinking about trying to pick the Super Bowl LVI participants. First a word about Covid, which you’re all tired of hearing about, I’m sure. I am too. But one coach of a playoff contender told me after dismissing his players for a long weekend—most teams are returning from three or four days off today or tomorrow, a luxurious mini-bye baked onto the backside of the three-game preseason schedule—he is concerned about the weekend plus what lays ahead with the virus.