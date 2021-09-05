CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fall sports teams have been active at LCHS

By Jim Turner
theloganjournal.com
 4 days ago

Here's a look at some fall sports results involving Logan County teams. Most of the information has been supplied to The LoJo by Athletic Director Greg Howard. Logan County Girls Soccer earned its fourth win in a row (and second District 13 win) over Todd County Central. Kadyn Costello, opened the scoring in the second minute by taking a brilliant diagonal pass from Bri Shelton and finishing top shelf over the goalie's finger tips.

