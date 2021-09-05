Fall sports teams have been active at LCHS

After a year that was annulled, restarted, only to be ended prematurely (all because of COVID), the hope for the 2021 volleyball campaign is a return to normalcy. This season will be the first Caledonia is covered under the Journal Sports umbrella. Statewide, there is one huge change. Volleyball in Minnesota is now four classes (after being three for the longest time). As it pertains to the Journal 11 schools, Chatfield and Caledonia move up to Class AA. Each school has competed in Class AA in the past. The other nine Journal 11 schools (Fillmore Central, Mabel-Canton, Lanesboro, Rushford-Peterson, Grand Meadow, LeRoy-Ostrander, Spring Grove, Houston, and Kingsland) remain in Class A. Section 1A has 20 schools, 1AA has 18. It’ll make it a bit easier to make state (and more teams qualify). Of note, Section 1A is devoid a couple bigger schools including two-time defending champ Medford. Section 1AA no longer features powers Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville, as each is Class AAA.