Carbondale, IL

Salukis' Baker named MVFC co-offensive player of the week

By Todd Hefferman
The Southern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE — SIU quarterback Nic Baker was the Missouri Valley Football Conference's co-offensive player of the week, the league announced Sunday night. Baker set the school passing record with 460 yards in the No. 7/10 Salukis' 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri State Thursday night in the War for the Wheel. Baker threw four touchdown passes, to four different receivers, and moved to 4-0 as a collegiate starter. The two-time state champion at Rochester High School did it all in just 25 completions, connecting on 25 of 34 on the day. His first pass, a 99-yard touchdown flip to All-American Avante Cox, also set a Saluki record for the longest pass play.

