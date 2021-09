Volkswagen is hard at work creating a scaled down version of its MEB electric car platform that will be known as the MEB Entry. That’s the chassis its smaller electric cars for urban driving duty will be based on. The goal is to have models available that will start at less than €20,000 before incentives. To hit that price point, the entry level versions will likely have 30 kWh battery packs and a range of about 120 miles — not enough for most Americans, but the sweet spot for drivers in many countries who live in densely populated cities and need little more than basic transportation.