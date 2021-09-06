CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. investigates “child bride” cases among Afghan evacuees

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. authorities are now investigating the cases of so-called “child brides” among the Afghans who fled Afghanistan in the past few weeks and are now in U.S. custody both inside the U.S. and in facilities abroad. CBS News has learned that “several” Afghan women and girls who were evacuated to...

