Hawai‘i to Receive Over $2 Million to Help Feed Families
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that Hawai‘i has been awarded $2,128,040 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support small farmers in food insecure communities. The federal funding is awarded through the USDA’s Micro-Grants for Food Security Program (MGFSP), which was established through legislation authored by Senators Schatz and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and signed into law in the 2018.bigislandnow.com
Comments / 1