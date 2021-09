BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pam Todaro describes her son Dillon as an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented. She says he was a beautiful person inside and out who loved people with his whole life ahead of him. In August 2014, he was preparing to start a new job with SpaceX as an independent welder in McGregor, not far from where he lived with his family in Moody.