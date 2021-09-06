In September, the TOP20 ultra-leisure rankings in the United States: all kinds of exotic parkours are king

Bandai Namco Entertainment shows the live action launch trailer Family trainer. The sports game has been available for Switch since September 3. As seen in the launch trailer, Family trainer different modes for both single and multiplayer. The outdoor adventure mode, which includes a series of minigames grouped by level or fully customizable, can be played in both single and multiplayer modes. Other multiplayer modes let the players decide whether they want to compete against each other in a friendly battle or focus on teamwork in minigames. The other singleplayer modes are the Practice Mode, in which the players can complete a training program, and the Free Game, in which minigames can be played on their own.