'We want it': Mariners sweep, move up in WC

As a devoted watcher of America’s Next Top Model over its early seasons (mostly so I could breathlessly log on the next day to the website Television Without Pity to read each perfect word of the recap penned by Tracie “Potes” Potochnik, who inspired my own internet writing voice), I internalized a few key lessons about how to make the most perfect pho-to. You must smize; you must perfect the tooch (never the hoochie tooch, always the Gucci tooch); you must embrace your flawsomeness; and you must always, always Find Your Light. Like so many of host Tyra Banks’s other dictums, finding your light is partly physical (know where your light source is and how to work your angles to get the most flattering or dramatic light on your face); and partly spiritual (absorb the light to where you don’t just reflect it, but become the glow). It took a while, but today the Mariners eventually found their light, in both senses, in a 10-4 win and sweep of the Diamondbacks on a day where the playoff implications in the game lay as heavily as the air in the room where Tyra would intone how many pho-tos she had in her hands.