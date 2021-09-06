CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We want it': Mariners sweep, move up in WC

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- The Mariners came to the desert this weekend and accomplished what they set out to do: sweep the lowly D-backs and gain ground in the American League Wild Card race. They departed town having made a strong closing statement -- one that showed they’re trying their hardest to end the franchise’s 20-year postseason drought over the final month of the season.

